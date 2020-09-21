Wanted fugitive arrested at Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Members of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department and U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force arrested a wanted fugitive at the Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport Monday.
According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesperson Ryan Moore, Lakendall Holliday, 21, of Hattiesburg, was transported to Forrest County after being arrested.
Holliday has been charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and criminal street gang activity. More charges are processed at this time.
Holliday was booked into the Forrest County Jail.
