Pine Belt Prep Football-Week III-Roundup III

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Junior quarterback Sebastian Chafin’s two, short touchdown runs in the third quarter helped Wayne County High School erase an 18-point deficit and the War Eagles held on for a 24-21 victory at Laurel High School.
It marked the first win of the season for Wayne County (1-2) and the first career victory for new War Eagles head coach Kevin Gandy.
Laurel (0-3) jumped out to a 21-3 lead.
Running back Kiron Benjamin opened the scoring on a 20-yard run. After Wayne County answered with a 23-yard field goal by Nathan Busby, the Golden Tornadoes scored on a 48-yard fumble return and a 93-yard pass from Dexter Scott to Kanarius Johnson.
Chafin helped pull the War Eagles to within 21-10 at halftime on a 65-yard catch-and-run to running back Shadamien Williamson.
In the third quarter, a 45-yard kickoff return by Isaiah Boyd set up Chafin’s 4-yard scoring run, and then later in the period, a shanked 20-yard punt set his 2-yard, go-ahead touchdown.
Williamson ran for 94 yards on 13 carries and caught five passes for another 94 yards. Kelnevious Walley ran for 91 yards on 19 carries.
Chafin completed 10-of-12 passes for 127 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 15 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries.
The Golden Tornadoes will host South Jones High School at 7 p.m. Friday to open Region 3-5A play. The Braves lost 71-34 Friday to Vancleave High School.
The War Eagles will visit Hattiesburg High School at 7 p.m. to open Region 4-5A play. The Tigers rallied for a 30-25 victory over Jefferson Davis County High School Friday.
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Senior Tikeveon Badon rushed for 63 yards and a touchdown as the Tornadoes whirled past the Tigers.
Senior Kaleb Shelby rushed for 68 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries, while senior Kaden Wines added 63 yards rushing on 12 carries.
Senior Kade Sherill ran for 82 yards on 10 carries and caught a 15-yard pass.
Senior quarterback Hunter Robinson completed 4-of-13 passes for 47 yards and a touchdown, a 15-yard scoring toss to senior Nicholas Lower. Robinson also ran for 47 yards on 10 carries.
The Tornadoes (3-0) will visit Seminary High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Bulldogs (1-1) defeated Raleigh High School 14-6 Friday.
The Tigers (0-1) are scheduled to visit Forrest County Agricultural High School at 7 p.m. Friday.
FAYETTE, Miss. (WDAM) - Senior Marques Smith threw for 273 yards and four touchdowns Friday to rally the Tigers past the visiting Eagles.
East Marion jumped out to a 14-0 lead after one quarter, but Jefferson County outscored the Eagles 42-0 over the second and third quarters to take control of the outcome.
Eagles sophomore quarterback L.J. Andrews threw an 8-yard scoring pass to sophomore Malcolm Simmons. East Marion sophomore Jadarrius Mallard ran for 44 yards and a touchdown, while sophomore Cory Johnson ran just twice, but picked up 25 yards and scored a touchdown.
Freshman LaDaneon Harvey and junior JaQuarious Jones each added a conversion run.
For Jefferson County (2-1), Smith completed 14-of-20 passes without an interception.
Senior Kendrick January Jr. had five catches for 146 yards and a touchdown, junior Jamar Kaho Jr. caught four passes for 70 yards and two touchdowns and senior Adrion Clark had three catches for 47 yards and a score.
Freshman Jamarian Claiborne ran nine times for 53 yards and a t9uchdiwns, and tacked on a trio of 2-point conversion runs.
Senior Elton Fitzgerald scored on a touchdown run and added a pair of 2-point conversion runs.
Junior Evan Murphy rounded out the Tigers' scoring with a safety.
The Eagles (0-3) will travel a few blocks northwest to take on Columbia High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Wildcats (3-0) defeated Lawrence County High School 31-0 Friday.
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Vancleave senior quarterback Christian Kell threw for three touchdowns, ran for three more Friday, as the Bulldogs doubled up the Braves.
Vancleave running back junior Dayan Bilbo ran for 217 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries. He also caught two passes for 40 yards and another score.
The Braves (0-2) will open Region 3-5A play at 7 p.m. Friday, traveling cross county to take on Laurel High School. The Golden Tornadoes (0-3) dropped a 24-21 decision to Wayne County High School Friday.
BILOXI, Miss. (WDAM) - Quarterback Deljay Bailey scored on a pair pf short touchdown runs and threw for a third score Friday as the Indians stone-walled the Tomcats.
Biloxi senior Kris Shun Kendrick ran for 73 yards and a touchdown. Junior Deon Hardin caught four passes for 125 yards and a touchdown for the Indians (2-0).
For Stone, junior Carlos Brown ran for 103 yards on 20 carries and senior Wayne Ray Jr. 57 yards on eight carries.
The Tomcats will welcome Moss Point High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Tigers (1-2) lost 31-15 Friday to East Central High School.
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Junior quarterback Kris Ginn ran for three touchdowns for the Cougars, but it wasn’t enough as the Wildcats led from start to finish.
The Cougars stayed close for much of the game, trailing 8-0 after the first quarter, 24-14 at halftime and 32-20 after the third quarter.
Ginn ran for 101 yards on 16 carries, including a pair of 2-yard scoring runs and a 4-yard touchdown. He completed 18-of-36 passes for 190 yards with two interceptions.
Preston Sauls added 53 yards on 14 carries, including a 10-yard touchdown run. He also snagged a 21-yard reception.
Ginn and Sauls each ran 2-point conversions as well.
Senior Trevor Courtney had 4 catches for 76 yads, Holton Hartzog made six snares for 38 yards and Trey Stringer grabbed six passes for 32 yards.
The Cougars (0-5) will visit Presbyterian Christian High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Bobcats (4-1) picked up their fourth consecutive wun Friday with a 54-27 victory over Wayne Academy.
