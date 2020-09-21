Pine Belt Prep Football-Week III-Roundup II

LUMBERTON, Miss. (WDAM) - Senior quarterback Robert Henry threw for a pair of touchdowns and ran for two more as Lumberton High School rolled over Leake County High School 52-8 Friday night in Region 4-1A play.
Henry completed 4-of-5 passes for 110 yards and two scores and ran for 156 yards and two touchdowns on just four carries. One scoring run covered 95 yards.
Junior quarterback Rodney Parker completed his lone pass attempt for a 44-yard touchdown pass to senior Trevon Jessie. He also rushed twice for 50 yards.
Senior Jeff Townsend caught two passes for 74 yards, both of which went for scores.
Junior Shavante Toney ran for 22 yards and a touchdown and Jessie added two, 2-point conversion runs against the Gators (0-3, 0-2 Region 4-1A).
The defense also chipped in, with Jonathan Edwards returning a fumble for a score.
The Panthers (2-1, 2-0) will visit Sebastopol High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Bobcats (4-0, 1-0) defeated McAdams High School 40-6 Friday night.
RALEIGH, Miss. (WDAM) - The Bulldogs scored by land and by air and the defense made that stand up in Friday’s taming of the Lions.
Senior Cameron Sanford ran for a touchdown in the first half, while senior Jabori Potts tossed a scoring pass to senior Randy Tanner in the second half.
The Bulldogs (1-1) will host Purvis High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Tornadoes (3-0) defeated Northeast Jones High School Friday 29-0.
Raleigh (2-2) will open will travel to Forest to take on Scott Central HIgh School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Rebels (2-1) lost 27-16 Friday to Neshoba Central High School
TYLERTOWN, Miss. (WDAM) - Jeremiah Williams ran for 165 yards and two touchdowns to help the Red Devils pick up their first win of the season.
Stringer (1-2, 1-1 Region 4-1A) will host Mt. Olive High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Pirates (0-2, 0-1) lost their Region 4-1A opener 30-6 Friday to Resurrection Catholic High School in Pascagoula.
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WDAM) - Senior Will Clemens ran for 144 yards and two touchdowns and grabbed a touchdown pass for a third score as the Eagles won the Region 4-1A match-up Friday night.
Mt. Olive ran for more than 200 yards, but after scoring on a 35-yard pass from junior Marcus Baggett to senior Javeon Gordon in the first quarter, the Pirates would not reach the end zone again.
Junior Quandarius Hubbard ran for 89 yards on 11 carries, Baggett had 78 yards on 12 carries and Gordon gained 41 yards on six carries.
Eagles junior quarterback Riley Mathews completed 8-of-10 passes for 94 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 41 yards and a score on eight carries.
Clemens caught three passes for 53 yards and a touchdown.
The Pirates (0-2, 0-1 Region 4-1A) will travel to Stringer High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Red Devils (1-2, 1-1) topped Salem High School 50-12 Friday.
Resurrection Catholic (3-0, 2-0) was scheduled to host Sacred Heart High School at 7 p.m. Friday.
PICAYUNE, Miss. (WDAM) - Senior Austin Samples ran for 199 yards and a touchdown to power the Maroon Tide’s win Friday over its cross-Pearl River County rival.
The Tide rushed for 330 yards, with junior Dorian Robinson adding 76 yards and a score, sophomore Darnell Smith 30 yards and a touchdown and junior Paytn Waddell 10 yards and a touchdown.
Freshman place-kicker Mason Craft hit all four of his extra points and a 34-yard field goal.
The Hornets (0-3) will visit St. Stanislaus High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Rock-a-chaws (3-0) defeated Long Beach High School 14-6 Friday.
The Tide (3-0) will welcome another swarm of Hornets to Picayune, when East Central High School visits at 7 p.m. Friday to open Region 4-5A play. The Hornets (3-0) topped Moss Point High School 31-15 Friday.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.