Man charged in connection to Hattiesburg coach homicide investigation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An arrest has been made in connection to the homicide of local volunteer youth sports coach Jay Anthony “Jay” Tarvin Monday.
According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesperson Ryan Moore, 44-year-old Eddie McNair, of Hattiesburg, has been charged with obstruction of justice in the ongoing investigation.
On Friday, Jan. 4, HPD responded to shooting around 4 p.m., and officers found a body inside a home on Presley Drive that was later identified to be Tarvin.
McNair was booked into the Forrest County Jail.
