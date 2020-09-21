Man charged in connection to Hattiesburg coach homicide investigation

Eddie McNair, 44, of Hattiesburg was arrested in connection to the homicide of John Anthony "Jay" Tarvin. (Source: Hattiesburg Police Department)
By Renaldo Hopkins | September 21, 2020 at 4:52 PM CDT - Updated September 21 at 4:52 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An arrest has been made in connection to the homicide of local volunteer youth sports coach Jay Anthony “Jay” Tarvin Monday.

According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesperson Ryan Moore, 44-year-old Eddie McNair, of Hattiesburg, has been charged with obstruction of justice in the ongoing investigation.

On Friday, Jan. 4, HPD responded to shooting around 4 p.m., and officers found a body inside a home on Presley Drive that was later identified to be Tarvin.

McNair was booked into the Forrest County Jail.

