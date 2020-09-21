Lamar Co. circuit clerk excited about absentee voting turnout

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Monday was the first official day for Mississippians to sign up for absentee voting for the Nov. 3 election.
People were flowing in and out of the Lamar County Court House all-day casting their vote.
“We had our first voter at 8:15 this morning and ever since then it’s been a steady flow," said Lamar County Circuit Clerk Martin Hankins.
Hankins says Monday’s turnout for day one of absentee voting is a promising reflection for election day.
“I think it’s going to have a great turnout, which is what every election needs," Hankins said. "This is a good reflection of this when we see this amount of people in here this early voting absentee.”
Hankins says some changes were made this year to absentee voting that people need to keep in mind.
“The legislature changed," Hankins said. "This year, the absentee vote will be your final vote. Once you cast your absentee vote, then you can no longer go into the precinct and cast a vote like you may have been able to in the past.”
Hankins says if you were to test positive for COVID-19 after the Oct. 31st deadline, you still have a chance to turn in your vote.
“Let’s say you got it seven days before Oct. 31, you could request it to be mailed and if you received it in the mail, then you could vote it as long as you mailed it back by Nov. 3," Hankins said. "It must be postmarked by Nov. 3. If we receive it four days after, but it was postmarked Nov. 3, then it would still count.”
The deadline for absentee votes is Oct. 31.
The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 5.
