Jasper County plans to use grant for road improvements

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - On Monday, Sept. 21, the Jasper County Board of Supervisors approved a state grant for a $450,000 county road improvement project.
The grant comes from Mississippi House Bill 1730 that provides bonds for various improvements.
Curtis Gray Sr., the board representative for District 5, says the county receives this type of grant money yearly for local projects. This year, the county plans to improve a few roads.
"We, in turn, pick certain roads that need certain attention. And that’s where the money is spent, on those roads, trying to bring those roads up to par,” said Gray.
The Board of Supervisors chooses County Roads 4, 35, 37, 812, 2337 and 52814 for this $450,000 improvement project.
Gray says each road will be re-worked as much as it needs.
“The entire road…we do the shoulders, the engineers figure out where it needs leveling resurfacing, reseal, and hard mix," Gray explains. "We’ll have a few road closures in the near future, but the majority of this work, as well as our bond issue, will be done next year in the spring of the year.”
The county will announce road closures in the next few months as engineers evaluate the condition of each road.
The Board is also taking bids from construction businesses for the county road work.
