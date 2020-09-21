Hattiesburg breaks ground on Duncan Lake trail extension

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The city of Hattiesburg broke ground on extending the walking trail at Duncan Lake.
The extension will be paid for with a $120,000 grant and the city’s one percent sales tax on tourism will cover another $70,000.
The trail will now cover the entire perimeter of the lake and moves closer to the goal of making twin forks rising a walk-able neighborhood.
“One of our goals is to make sure our communities are walkable communities because walkable communities are more healthy communities and we are creating outdoor opportunities for families,” said Ward 2 councilperson Deborah Delgado.
Since Duncan Lake features a unique, protected ecosystem certain adjustments have been made to minimize construction impacts on the environment.
