Forrest County to cover employee health insurance cost increase

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Forrest County voted unanimously Monday to cover the increase in costs for employee health insurance.
The decision comes after the county will forego the cost of living raises for employees due to the pandemic.
The cost is estimated to be around $210,000 after a $90,000 dollar rebate.
“The employees will basically see what they currently have to continue. What they won’t know or see is that it ended up costing the taxpayers roughly $300,000,” said Supervisor David Hogan.
"Like everything else we’re seeing increases in cost and healthcare is like everything else,” added Hogan.
