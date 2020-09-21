Fans excited as NFL legend Deion Sanders prepares to accept coaching position at JSU

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Resident Herbert Brown is holding on to hope; “well, I got the Deion socks you know for good luck hoping we get a good news tomorrow,” he said.
Former NFL star Deion Sanders could be the next coach for the Jackson State University Tigers.
“I am really excited about it. Hopefully it’ll happen,” said Brown.
As a JSU alum and longtime fan of the superstar athlete and sports analyst, Brown says Sanders would be a great leader and role model for the college team.
“He’s really, you know, one of the top two three athletes in the past 30 - 40 years to have them come and be the head coach of Jackson State, of black college football, that’s going to be Monumental," said Brown.
Reports have been swirling for days about whether Sanders would be the new hire for Jackson State.
Sanders even shared photos on Instagram, Sunday, walking with JSU’s Athletic Director and acting President Thomas Hudson.
“I think people are going to be excited about having you know, Deion Sanders being a Mississippi resident, coaching the Jackson State football,” said Brown. Now Jackson State can’t compete with the Mississippi State, the Ole Miss for the best talent."
As the Tigers wait for an official announcement about the new head coaching job, Brown says he’ll keep his lucky socks on until then and pray it is Sanders.
“Who wouldn’t want to play for Deion Sanders," asked Brown.
Sanders announced on his podcast Sunday night that he had accepted the coaching position. An official announcement will be made Monday at 9 a.m.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.