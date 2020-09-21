Dispute with landowner leaves Wayne County Church without water

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A feud between a Wayne County landowner and a church has left the place of worship without water for over three months.
Members of Philadelphus Presbyterian Church said that a neighbor, who recently purchased a piece of property joining theirs, dug up their waterline when he had a road built onto his land.
Members approached the landowner about the issue and were told the waterline could be repaired without any interference.
However, according to one of the church elders, Paul Walker, Sr., after hiring a plumbing company to do the work, the crew was met with threats and intimidation and left without finishing the job.
“We’ve been without water since the end of June and I’m just distressed to no end because of it, we’ve got a wedding coming up at the church Dec. 9th and we’d be a poor host if we didn’t have bathroom water in circumstances like that,” Walker said.
Meanwhile, that same landowner has his waterline running through a county-owned culvert.
District 2 Supervisor Marvin Chapman says he’s aware of the problem and since the church’s waterline is located on the right-of-way, the landowner must grant access for the repairs to be done.
The Philadelphus Presbyterian Church will celebrate its 200-year anniversary in 2021.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.