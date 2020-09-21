Covington Co. employee arrested for child exploitation

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An employee for the Covington County School District was arrested for child exploitation charges Monday night.
According to a Facebook post made by the school district, the employee has been placed on administrative leave until further notice.
State authorities and the Mississippi Office of the Attorney General will be handling the case.
The school district will not be releasing any more information on the case as it is considered a personnel matter.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.