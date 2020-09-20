UPDATE: Man arrested for murder, kidnapping in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man has been arrested after a shooting incident that resulted in the death of a woman in the Powers community Saturday afternoon.
UPDATE: Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said the shooting happened between two siblings. “It was a brother and sister domestic situation where the sister received gunshot wounds,” said Berlin. “It was an isolated event, there was no harm to any of the community around. The suspect was taken into custody.” More details on the shooting, including the identity of the victim, will be released during a press conference Monday, Sept. 21.
According to JCSD, the incident took place at a residence near Lawn Haven Church Road.
James Touchstone, 40, of Laurel, has been arrested and charged with murder and kidnapping.
“The investigation into a shooting death in the Powers community is underway and next-of-kin notifications are underway,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin.
JCSD units were on the scene, along with EMServ Ambulance Service, Powers Fire & Rescue and the Jones County Coroner’s Office.
