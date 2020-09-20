Silver Alert issued for 94-year-old Wiggins man

STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for 94-year-old Johnnie Hall of Wiggins.
He was last seen Saturday, September 19, 2020, at about 8:30 a.m. near Mage Road in Stone County, wearing khaki pants, suspenders, and a brown and black plaid shirt.
Hall is described as a 5′7 black male, weighing 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Hall is believed to be in a white 2005 Ford F-150, with a Mississippi tag of D8686L traveling in an unknown direction.
Family members say Hall suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement.
If anyone has any information the whereabouts of Johnnie Hall, please contact Stone County Sheriff Department at 601-928-2800.
