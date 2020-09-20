Secretary of State speaks on finding poll workers for elections

MOSELLE, Miss. (WDAM) - If you’re interested in serving as a poll worker for the Nov. 3 election, the Secretary of State’s Office encourages you to apply.
According to the Secretary of State’s Office, like many states, Mississippi is expecting a poll worker shortage due to COVID-19.
Secretary Michael Watson says he’s looking for Mississippians willing to work on Election Day.
“The legislature, this year, they gave some pandemic money out of the CARES Act dollars to pay more poll workers, to pay some clerks to help the circuit clerks, and our poll managers again, because they’ve got a heavy task on their hands,” Watson said.
To avoid a shortage, the Secretary of State’s Office has created an online form for anyone interested in serving as a poll worker.
“We put a Poll Worker Portal in place where folks can go sign up on our website, so I’d encourage you to tell your viewers if they want to come help please do,” Watson said.
Watson says the portal will ensure there is no poll worker shortage moving forward.
“As you go to the polls, you’ve seen probably over the past few years where you’ve voted, our poll workers are an aging demographic, so we want to get some younger Mississippians involved,” Watson said. “We felt like this was a great way to do it. So, I think that’s going to be a good plan for the future.”
Watson says, so far, more than 1,200 people have signed up through the Poll Worker Portal.
“The portal has been such a great advantage to get more people to the polls,” Watson said. “We’re going to be fully staffed, we’re going to be fine.”
You can visit the Poll Worker Portal here.
