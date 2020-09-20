Possible overnight showers forecasted for Pine Belt

Expect cloudy skies overnight with a shower possible with lows in the lower 60s.
During the day on Monday look for cloudy skies with a 40 percent chance for showers with highs in the lower 70s and lows in the lower 60s.
On Tuesday you can expect a 40 percent chance for showers with highs in the mid-70s and lows in the mid-60s.
For Wednesday and Thursday look for a 50 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms with highs in the upper 70s Wednesday and in the lower 80s Thursday. Lows both nights will be in the upper 60s.
Partly cloudy skies with a 40 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms is in the forecast for Friday into the weekend. Highs will be in the lower to mid-80s and lows in the upper 60s.
