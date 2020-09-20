Pogacar rides to victory at COVID-defying Tour de France

Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, Richard Carapaz of Ecuador, runner-up to Pogacar as best climber wearing the dotted jersey, Spain's Enric Mas, runner-up to Pogacar for the best young rider wearing the white jersey, and Sam Bennett of Ireland, wearing the best sprinter's green jersey, and most combative rider of the Tour de France, Marc Hirschi of Switzerland, left, take the start of the twenty-first and last stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 75.8 miles from Mantes-la-Jolie to Paris, France, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (Source: AP Photo)