Announcement coming Monday about JSU football

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The speculation about the next football coach at Jackson State University appears to be coming to an end.
Whether that next coach is Deion Sanders apparently will be answered as well.
The university has called a news conference for 9 a.m. Monday “for an announcement … regarding its legendary football program.”
Myriad outlets have cited anonymous sources speculating that Sanders will be introduced as the Tigers new head coach.
The announcement will culminate nearly a month’s worth of rumor and denial over Sanders' potential candidacy.
The National Football League Hall of Famer and Florida State University All-American never has held the reins of a collegiate football program.
He spent three years as head coach of the football team at his Prime Prep Academy charter school before it closed. Sanders currently works as his son’s offensive coordinator at Trinity Christian High School in Cedar Hill, Texas.
JSU has been without a head football coach for the past three weeks after the school fired John Hendrick at the end of August.
“In consultation with President (Thomas) Hudson and after a thorough review and evaluation of all aspects of our football program, I have decided that a change in leadership is in the best interest of our program and university,” Jackson State athletic director Ashley Robinson said at the time.
“I want to thank Coach Hendrick for the hard work he has done with our football program. I wish John much success in the future.”
The 53-year-old Sanders spent 14 years in the NFL and played nine seasons with Major League Baseball.
