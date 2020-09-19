Pine Belt Prep Football-Week III-Roundup I

SOSO, Miss. (WDAM) - For the first three quarters of Friday night’s football game between two of the Pine Belt’s unbeaten, West Jones High School found itself looking at three-score deficit against visiting Petal High School.
But senior quarterback Alan Follis threw a pair of touchdown passes and junior running back Joshua McDonald scored on a 5-yard run with 2 minutes, 32 seconds, to play as the Mustangs rallied for a 34-31 victory over the Panthers.
Senior Petal quarterback Jackson Allen had thrown his third scoring pass of the night late in the third quarter, a 2-yarder to senior Jeremiah Robinson, to put the Panthers ahead 31-17 entering the final quarter.
But those were the final points for the Panthers (2-1).
Follis, who completed 21-of-32 passes for 295 yards with an interception, threw scoring passes of 9 yards to sophomore Marlon Lindsay and 16 yards to senior Cedric Bender to pull the Mustangs within 31-27 with less than 5 minutes to play.
McDonald, who gained 22 yards on eight carries, scored the game-winning points about 2 ½ minutes later.
After a scoreless first quarter, Petal broke on top 17-0.
Robinson, who would score three touchdowns for the Panthers Friday, scored twice in the second quarter.
Robinson hooked up with Allen on a 73-yard touchdown pass to open the scoring, and after a 26-yard field goal from junior Nate Jones, he scored on a 3-yard run.
But another West Jones youngster, sophomore Matthew Nixon, helped keep the Mustangs (3-0) in the game, scoring two, long-distance touchdowns in the third quarter.
Nixon scored on an 80-yard punt return for West Jones' first score.
After Jackson found Garrett Barger with a 43-yard TD pass to bump the lead back to 17 points, Nixon hauled in a 59-yard scoring pass from Follis to get West Jones within 24-14.
Jackson and Robinson then followed with their final scoring connection, keeping the Panthers up 17 and setting up West Jones' fourth-quarter rally.
Jackson would finish with 332 yards passing, as the Panthers rolled up 419 yards total offense.
The Mustangs netted 371 yards total offense, but hurt themselves with four turnovers, including three, lost fumbles.
Nixon finished with four catches for 97 yards and a touchdown. Lindsay had eight catches for 75 yards and a score and Bender had three catches for 68 yards and a touchdown.
West Jones will open Region 3-5A play at 7 p.m. Friday when it travels to Brookhaven High School.
Petal (2-1) also will be on the road, opening Region 3-6A play at 7 p.m. Friday at Pearl High School. The Pirates (0-3) lost 28-21 at Warren Central High School Friday.
TAYLORSVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Class 2A Tartars scored on three, special teams returns Friday night against the Class 4A Tigers.
Senior Arterious Miller returned two kickoffs for touchdowns and one of senior Tyrese Keyes' two touchdowns came on a punt return.
Senior quarterback Ty Keyes turned in an efficient and effective evening, completing 13-of-16 passes for 267 yards and two touchdowns.
Tyrese Keyes had four catches for 115 yards and a touchdown, senior Jalon Clark grabbed two passes for 43 yards and a score.
Senior running back Jeff Pittman led the Tartars with 83 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries.
Taylorsville (2-0) will host Jackson Preparatory School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Patriots (3-0) were off Friday, but defeated Adams County Christian High School 43-27 on Sept. 11.
Mendenhall (0-2) will take on another defending state champion for a second consecutive week when the Tigers travel to Bassfield to meet Jefferson Davis County High School at 7 p.m. Friday.
The Jaguars (2-1) dropped a 30-25 decision Friday to Hattiesburg High School in a neutral-site game at Pearl River Community College.
FOXWORTH, Miss. (WDAM) - Senior quarterback Jayden Duncan threw for three touchdowns and ran for another Friday night as the Trojans ran away from the Bobcats.
Duncan completed 12-of-19 passes for 145 yards and three touchdowns. Senior running back Jartavious Martin led the Trojans' ground game with 106 yards on 17 carries.
Duncan opened the scoring with a 29-yard touchdown pass to senior Larry Magee in the first quarter, and then added scoring passes of 25 yards and 43 yards to senior Qavonta Swanigan in the second quarter and third quarter, respectively.
Duncan also had a 33-yard touchdown run.
Sophomore Ja Kaden Mark ran for 64 yards with two touchdowns, a 4-yard run and 15-yard run for back-to-back scores in the second quarter as the Trojans broke away from a 6-0 lead after one period.
West Marion scored three times in the second quarter to take a 24-0 halftime lead, then added another three scores in the second half.
Senior Jatavious Brooks closed the scoring with a 40-yard interception return in the fourth quarter.
West Mation (2-1) will host Vancleave High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Bulldogs (2-1) got past South Jones High School 71-34 Friday.
Sumrall (0-3) will host Newton County High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Cougars (3-0) topped Union High School 28-7 Friday.
