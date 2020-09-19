PCS’ Crosby runs wild in 54-27 win over Wayne Academy

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Wayne Academy knew what was coming Friday evening at Bobcat Field.
The Jaguars just couldn’t do much about it.
Presbyterian Christian High School senior running back Marquis Crosby rushed for a season high 326 yards and five touchdowns on 17 carries as the Bobcats ran away to a 54-27 victory.
“We knew he was a really good player and, shoot, that’s a really good team over there,” Wayne Academy coach Todd Mangum said. “But this game is going to make us better.”
Crosby sliced and slashed and dipped and darted his way to 302 yards on 14 carries in the first half alone.
But what he mostly did was slip free of traffic, either bursting through a seam up front or getting to the edge, and then turning on the jets.
Crosby scored on runs of 76 yards, 50 yards, 46 yards, 32 yards and 14 yards, meaning 218 yards came on those five carries.
“It feels great,” Crosby said. "I had a lot of (holes) to run through. I’m healthy now, and it just feels good to be out there.
“It was a big win, our first game at home.”
PCS (4-1) collected its fourth consecutive win, including a pair of road victories and a neutral-site game at Pearl River Community College.
Crosby’s big night gave him 1,208 yards rushing in just five games. He hit the 1,000-yard mark on an 8-yard run in the second quarter.
“Great player, great kid,” PCS coach Derek White said. "He’s as good as anybody I’ve ever had. He’s special, and what makes him special is he realizes he’s not alone out there.
“Those big guys up front had a lot to do with it, and he’ll be the first to tell you that.”
PCS took the opening kickoff, and from its own 34-yard line, handed the ball to Crosby four, consecutive snaps. Crosby took the fourth one over the left side, hit the sideline and was gone on a 50-yard touchdown run that put the Bobcats up 7-0.
Wayne Academy (3-2), which saw a three-game winning streak snapped, answered with a 70-yard drive that junior quarterback Stone Ross capped with a 35-yard touchdown strike to senior Blake Watson on a fourth-and-5 play.
The extra point was partially blocked, leaving the Bobcats ahead 7-6.
Two PCS turnovers in the first quarter, an interception and lost fumble, gave Wayne Academy two opportunities, but the Bobcats forced the Jaguars to turn the ball over on downs both times.
Early in the second quarter, senior Landon Lofton’s punt return set PCS up near midfield, and Crosby capped a 53-yard scoring drive with a 32-yard touchdown run for a 14-6 lead with 9 minutes, 8 seconds, before halftime.
PCS took advantage of good field position again later in the second quarter, and Crosby ripped off a 46-yard touchdown run for a 21-6 edge with 3:52 left in the first half.
That scored triggered an avalanche of points, as the teams combined for four touchdowns over the final 2:50 of the quarter.
PCS recovered an onside kick, and on the first snap, senior Cameron Shaw went 42 yards around right end for 28-6 Bobcats' lead.
Wayne County scored in two plays, with Ross finding sophomore Blaze Beasley twice, including a 44-yard touchdown pass that cut the PCS lead to 28-13.
But after the kickoff, Crosby ripped off a 76-yard touchdown on PCS' first play, and a second onside kick recovery by PCS set up his 14-yard scoring run with 47 seconds left in the half.
By the time the scoring flurry ended, PCS led 41-13.
In the second half, the Bobcats got a pair of touchdowns from sophomore Miles Harris on a 16-yard run and an 80-yard kickoff return.
The Jaguars scored twice in the second half as well, first on a 9-yard pass from Ross to senior Will Hodo in the third quarter and on a 5-yard run by junior Kadin Johnston late in the fourth quarter.
PCS junior starting quarterback Collin Necaise was injured midway through the second quarter and remained watching along the sideline the rest of the game. Sophomore Ian Randolph finished the game.
Wayne Academy will open 4A-District 3 play when it welcomes Bowling Green High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Buccaneers (3-0) reached the 50-point plateau for a third consecutive week in a 56-6 victory Friday over Clinton Christian Academy.
PCS will remain at home, hosting Columbia Academy at 7 p.m. Friday. The Cougars (0-5) lost 40-28 to Silliman Institute Friday in Columbia.
