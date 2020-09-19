Man arrested for murder, kidnapping after shooting in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man has been arrested after a shooting incident that resulted in the death of a woman in the Powers community Saturday afternoon.
According to JCSD, the incident took place at a residence near Lawn Haven Church Road.
James Touchstone, 40, of Laurel, has been arrested and charged with murder and kidnapping.
“The investigation into a shooting death in the Powers community is underway and next-of-kin notifications are underway,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin.
Berlin said the victim’s name will not be released at this time until family members are made aware of the death.
JCSD units were on the scene, along with EMServ Ambulance Service, Powers Fire & Rescue and the Jones County Coroner’s Office.
