Gametime - Week 3
By Taylor Curet | September 19, 2020 at 12:23 AM CDT - Updated September 19 at 12:23 AM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - We’re three weeks in to the high school football season. Another Friday night in the Pine Belt offered some great ball games. Here’s a look at some of the scores from around the area:

  • PCS (54) Wayne Academy (27)
  • West Jones (34) Petal (31)
  • Hattiesburg (30) Jefferson Davis (25)
  • Wayne County (24) Laurel (21)
  • West Marion (42) Sumrall (0)
  • Purvis (20) Northeast Jones (0)
  • Taylorsville (41) Mendenhall (13)
  • Lumberton (52) Leake County (8)
  • Columbia (31) Lawrence County (0)
  • Seminary (14) Raleigh (8)
  • Stringer (50) Salem (12)
  • Vancleave (71) South Jones (34)
  • Silliman Institute (40) Columbia Academy (28)
  • South Pike (28) Tylertown (14)
  • Jefferson County (50) East Marion (22)
  • Benton Academy (28) Sylva-Bay Academy (22)
  • Mize (28) St. Andrew’s (21)
  • Biloxi (38) Stone (0)
  • Gulfport (42) Pearl River Central (14)
  • Picayune (31) Poplarville (21)
  • Resurrection Catholic (30) Mount Olive (6)

