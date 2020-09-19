Gametime - Week 3

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - We’re three weeks in to the high school football season. Another Friday night in the Pine Belt offered some great ball games. Here’s a look at some of the scores from around the area:
- PCS (54) Wayne Academy (27)
- West Jones (34) Petal (31)
- Hattiesburg (30) Jefferson Davis (25)
- Wayne County (24) Laurel (21)
- West Marion (42) Sumrall (0)
- Purvis (20) Northeast Jones (0)
- Taylorsville (41) Mendenhall (13)
- Lumberton (52) Leake County (8)
- Columbia (31) Lawrence County (0)
- Seminary (14) Raleigh (8)
- Stringer (50) Salem (12)
- Vancleave (71) South Jones (34)
- Silliman Institute (40) Columbia Academy (28)
- South Pike (28) Tylertown (14)
- Jefferson County (50) East Marion (22)
- Benton Academy (28) Sylva-Bay Academy (22)
- Mize (28) St. Andrew’s (21)
- Biloxi (38) Stone (0)
- Gulfport (42) Pearl River Central (14)
- Picayune (31) Poplarville (21)
- Resurrection Catholic (30) Mount Olive (6)
