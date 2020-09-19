Fundraiser held for domestic abuse shelter in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Cotton Pickins Boutique held a lemonade stand and bake sale Saturday to help a local domestic abuse shelter.
The boutique, along with Mr. B’s Frozen Treats and Eddy’s Snowball House, came together for the fundraiser and to raise awareness about domestic violence.
“I actually went through domestic abuse, so it’s a big part of who I am, and I think there’s need to be more awareness,” Cotton Pickins Boutique Owner Hillary Pitts said.
Fifty percent of Saturday’s proceeds will go to the Domestic Abuse Family Shelter in Laurel.
“This was all of the community coming together to help with such an amazing cause,” Cotton Pickins Boutique employee Anna McFetridge said.
The event was held from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at 3 Mays Drive in Laurel.
