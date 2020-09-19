Friday night shooting under investigation in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An investigation has begun in Hattiesburg after a shooting took place Friday night on West 7th Street.
According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesperson Ryan Moore, officers responded to the shooting around 7:15 p.m.
Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound when they arrived to the scene, and he was transported to a local hospital to be treated for this injury.
Moore said that the shooting may be a result of a domestic incident.
The investigation is ongoing.
