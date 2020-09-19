First annual Cause for Paws fair to support Hub City Humane Society

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Forty-two vendors participated in the first annual Cause for Paws Craft, Art, and Small Business Expo supporting the Hub City Humane Society.
Local artists and businesses paid a donation to the shelter to set up and sell their goods in Hinton Park in Petal Saturday, Sept. 19th.
The shelter had adoptable pets at the park for people to meet.
Hub City volunteer Jessie Cardona says
“There’s such a need in this area. There are strays everywhere,” said Hub City Volunteer Jessie Cardona. "People call me personally, ‘Hey, this dog needs a new home.’ So we were like, ‘Why don’t we do something to raise some money for the shelter?’ So we went ahead and got our brains together and decided, ‘Hey what about a craft show, an art, and business show!’ So that’s where we’re at. We just started putting the word out and it just went from 10 people we thought were going to show up to like 42, so it got big!”
The event featured food, games, raffles, performances, and more.
Many vendors donated a portion of their proceeds from the day to the Hub City Humane Society as well.
Organizers hope the fair will be able to grow next year.
