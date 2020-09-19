First annual Cause for Paws fair to support Hub City Humane Society

“There’s such a need in this area. There are strays everywhere,” said Hub City Volunteer Jessie Cardona. "People call me personally, ‘Hey, this dog needs a new home.’ So we were like, ‘Why don’t we do something to raise some money for the shelter?’ So we went ahead and got our brains together and decided, ‘Hey what about a craft show, an art, and business show!’ So that’s where we’re at. We just started putting the word out and it just went from 10 people we thought were going to show up to like 42, so it got big!”