Families paint stones for rock garden at Town Square Park

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Dozens of families gathered at a Hattiesburg park Saturday to plant a unique garden, as part of a community arts program.
A rock garden at Town Square Park featured all sorts of creative designs, painted by children and adults.
It was the first service project connected to a series of virtual public arts workshops hosted by the Hattiesburg Community Arts Center and funded by a grant from the Mississippi Arts Commission.
The service projects will take place on the third Saturday of each month at a different Hub City park.
“It was a great place to be socially distant and a cool way and still find fellowship and good times and a little bit of creativity,” said Abigail Allen, director of the Hattiesburg Community Arts Center.
“I think it’s really cool that you can get rocks and paint them and make your own designs out of them,” said Mackenzie Ford, 8, who was one of the children participating in the event. “I’m trying to make a tie-dye rock and my momma’s trying to make a Minion.”
The public arts workshops are taking place each Thursday through the month of December on the City of Hattiesburg’s Parks and Recreation Facebook page.
