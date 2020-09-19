Columbia American Legion post to break ground for new veterans monument

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A veterans organization in Marion County will be breaking ground in a few weeks for a new monument to honor fellow veterans.
The members of American Legion Post 90 in Columbia will soon be assembling 44,000 pounds of Georgia grey granite for a monument at Columbia’s Friendship Park.
It will be 20 feet long and 12 feet high.
It’s a $70,000 project and you can help support it, by buying one of the thousands of personalized brick pavers that will be placed in a large plaza around the monument.
The pavers are $100 each.
“(The pavers) have the person’s name, the rank, the branch of service and then, the third row of writing or engraving will be something that will show the unit that they were in, the conflict that they were in, or if they were in the Navy and they want to put the name of the ship, the theater that they served in during the war,” said Bill Harris, commander of American Legion Post 90.
You can find out more about purchasing a paver, by going to the American Legion Post 90′s Facebook page.
The organization hopes to have the monument completed in a few months.
