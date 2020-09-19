Cloud cover throughout the Pine Belt this weekend

Overnight expect mostly cloudy weather with lows in the mid-60s. On Saturday and Sunday look for mostly cloudy weather with only a 20% chance for a shower. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lows Saturday night will once again be in the mid-60s and in the lower 60s Sunday night.
For Monday through Wednesday expect highs to be in the mid-70s with lows with a 20% chance for a shower all three days. Lows will be in the lower 60s Monday night and around 60 by Wednesday morning.
For Thursday look for a 30% chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm with highs in the upper 70s and lows in the lower 60s.
For Friday you can look for partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance for a shower with highs in the lower 80s and lows in the lower 60s.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.