USM food pantry at temporary location

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -This semester has been a time of change for University of Southern Mississippi students, staff and the campus food bank.
The Eagle’s Nest Food Pantry has been serving USM students and staff in a new location this fall.
It’s the former, “A Stone’s Throw” building on the east side of campus.
The pantry was moved from its former location in the basement of The Hub, because of construction at the Union Plaza.
Staff and volunteers at the pantry are following CDC guidelines to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
“In the pantry, we only allow three visitors in at a time,” said Maddie Morgan, a graduate intern working at the pantry. “We’re trying to social distance as best as we can. We have (patrons) get some hand sanitizer and when they come and check out, we make sure we wear gloves.”
“'A Stone’s Throw' has a take-out window, so we were able to distribute food though the take-out window, throughout this pandemic," said Tamara Hurst, faculty advisor for the Eagle’s Nest Food Pantry. “And as luck would have it, we’ll be moving back at the end of this semester to our home at The Hub.”
The pantry will celebrate its 4th anniversary on Oct. 12.
