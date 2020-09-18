Teams on an early-season roll set to collide

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - If you would have told Presbyterian Christian High School football coach Derek White that his Bobcats would be sporting a 3-1 record after their first four games, he would have been delighted but incredulous.
“With what’s been going on in this world with the pandemic and everything, if you would have told me we would have played four games, I would have told you, 'Thank God,” White said. “With everything, it’s just been a blessing.”
PCS will put a three-game winning streak on the line at 7 p.m. Friday as the Bobcats welcome another team on a tear to town, Wayne Academy.
The Jaguars also have won their last three games after dropping their season opener.
“It’s going to be a really good match-up,” White said. “They didn’t play real well their first game. They were a lot like we were. But they’ve been resilient and gotten back and just gotten better.”
The Jaguars, who have averaged 43 points a game in its last three games, ran for 300 yards and four touchdowns last week in 44-6 victory over Newton County Academy.
Junior quarterback Stone Ross ran for three touchdowns and senior Cross Kittrell scored two more, one a 45-yard run, another on an 88-yard kickoff return.
Kittrell finished with 100 yards rushing, while Ross and junior Colin Trigg rushed for 73 yards apiece.
PCS has relied upon the legs of senior running back Marquis Crosby.
As a junior, Crosby still was recovering from a broken foot when he transferred to PCS.
This season, he came in healthy, and has been a hammer.
Crosby has rushed for at least 100 yards in every game this season and in his last three games, he’s topped 200 yards.
Last week in a 27-21 overtime win at Sumrall High School, Crosby ran for a season-high 265 yards and two touchdowns.
Crosby has rushed for 882 yards and eight touchdowns in 2020′s first four games, averaging 220.5 yards and two touchdowns an outing.
“Leading rusher in the state by a whole lot,” White said. "Think he’s about 120 yards from a thousand, number four in the country, rushing, I think, so we’re relying on him.
“Our offensive line, we had hoped it was going to be better, and it has been. We’re not throwing the ball really well, but our defense has been really playing really well. So, yeah, we’ve been finding a way to win.”
