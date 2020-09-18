Petal, West Jones meet in early-season battle of unbeatens

SOSO, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s another highly-anticipated matchup on Friday night when Petal (2-0) visits West Jones (2-0) at 6 p.m.
Two proud programs both with recent success, the Panthers finished 12-2 a season ago, falling to Oak Grove in the class 6A South State Championship.
The Mustangs are two years removed from the class 5A state title, appearing in the South State game two years running.
“It’s a typical Petal team,” said West Jones head coach Scott Pierson. “They have a trigger guy that’s really good. They’re well-coached, they’re gonna play hard. They’re fundamentally sound on both sides of the ball. It’s going to take a great effort on our part to compete with them.”
“I’ve played Scott and West Jones a lot of times, very well-coached,” said Petal head coach Marcus Boyles. “Offensively, quarterback and receivers make them go. That QB is a three year starter, started in state titles – a lot of experience. You’re not going to fool him on anything. Defensively, typical West Jones they’re going to play hard. Play fast and very physical.”
