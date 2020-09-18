One injured in accidental shooting outside Hattiesburg sporting goods store

Police responded to the accidental shooting in the parking lot of Academy sports just before 6 p.m. (Source: WDAM)
By WDAM Staff | September 18, 2020 at 6:33 PM CDT - Updated September 18 at 6:33 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An accidental shooting in the parking lot of a Hattiesburg sporting goods store left one person injured Friday evening.

Hattiesburg Police Department Ryan Moore said police responded to the shooting in the parking lot of Academy Sports in the 6100 block of U.S. 98 just before 6 p.m.

Moore said the individual was transported to a local hospital for treatment. No other injuries were reported.

According to police, there was “no criminal elemental to the incident.”

