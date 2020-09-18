Officials urge citizens to fill out 2020 Census before deadline

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - There’s still time to fill out the 2020 Census.
The deadline to fill out the 2020 Census is September 30th.
The census provides information that determines how much money each state receives for different programs. Things like roads, schools, hospitals and emergency response programs all depend on the Census for funding.
Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker says if residents want to see certain programs improve, they have to fill out the Census.
“If you want to see better infrastructure, water, sewer, roads to drive on, that all comes down to, ‘did you fill out your Census form?’ and how much population are we showing following the Census," said Mayor Barker. "In terms of your school and where your kids go to school and how much funding that school receives in terms of federal dollars depends on what population and the different demographics are involved in that... If there was anything that you could do for your community this year, the most important thing that would be is to go out and fill out your Census form.”
The Census also helps determine one of the aspects of the United States democracy.
The U.S. House of Representatives has 435 seats. Those seats are divided among the 50 states and are based on the population of each.
U.S. Congressman Steven Palazzo says the Magnolia State could gain or lose a seat depending on how many Mississippians fill out the Census.
“Based on population is how you determine the size and the number of congressional districts,” said Congressman Palazzo. "And Mississippi, I mean we’ve always been so blessed over the years, we’ve always had a small delegation but we’ve had a strong delegation. We’re strong and we’re still small but don’t make us smaller. We don’t want to lose a seat. If anything, you know, we’d like to gain one... Your future and your children’s futures are tied to this Census count. So Mississippi, let’s make it 100 percent.”
The information provided to the Census Bureau is kept confidential and is protected by law.
The Census can be filled out online at the U.S. Census Bureau website. It can also be done by phone by calling 844-330-2020, or by mail.
