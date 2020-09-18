Officials urge citizens to fill out 2020 Census before deadline

“If you want to see better infrastructure, water, sewer, roads to drive on, that all comes down to, ‘did you fill out your Census form?’ and how much population are we showing following the Census," said Mayor Barker. "In terms of your school and where your kids go to school and how much funding that school receives in terms of federal dollars depends on what population and the different demographics are involved in that... If there was anything that you could do for your community this year, the most important thing that would be is to go out and fill out your Census form.”