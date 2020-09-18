MSDH reports 497 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to nearly 92,000.
MSDH reported 497 new COVID-19 cases and 12 additional deaths on Friday, bringing the state total to 91,935 cases and 2,780 deaths.
Positive test results may have been made during the past several days and represent individuals who became ill a week ago or more.
In the 10 Pine Belt counties, 10,319 COVID-19 cases and 313 deaths have been reported:
- Covington: 793 cases, 21 deaths
- Forrest: 2,310 cases, 69 deaths
- Greene: 335 cases, 16 deaths
- Jasper: 536 cases, 15 deaths
- Jefferson Davis: 322 cases, 11 deaths
- Jones: 2,360 cases, 78 deaths
- Lamar: 1,566 cases, 33 deaths
- Marion: 836 cases, 33 deaths
- Perry: 390 cases, 16 deaths
- Wayne: 871 cases, 21 deaths
MSDH also is reporting over ? Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.
Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.
Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state.
To date, more than 78,900 people have been tested for coronavirus in Mississippi.
