Mitchell Farms prepare to welcome back guests

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Nestled in the pines of Covington County, Mitchell Farms is preparing to welcome guests back eight days from now.
“We’re so excited to open up the pumpkin patch this year," said owner JoLynn Mitchell. "This year has been a crazy year, I think everyone is ready to get out and enjoy the sunshine.”
Guests returning this year will get to see all the familiar attractions.
“We will have our same activities that we always have," said Mitchell.
"We will have our wagon ride, train ride, corn maze, pumpkin patch. We’ve got lots of pumpkins planted this year. It’s gonna be great,” added Mitchell.
Because of the pandemic, some changes have been made -- one thing to note, face masks are not required.
“People are accustomed to being socially distanced because we’re an outdoor venue but if you feel like you need a mask for your safety, bring your mask, wear it, keep it in your pocket,” said Mitchell.
“We have hand sanitizing stations all around,” Mitchell added.
Mitchell says there are a number of things she and the guests enjoy on the farm each fall.
“I think people just enjoy an outdoor atmosphere. They love being on a farm and seeing all the work we put into it," said Mitchell. "People love doing this wagon ride, they love the rope swings, the children love the corn pool,” she added.
Vendors will be back to set up shop and they are required to follow CDC food serving guidelines for the pandemic.
The Mitchells changed their corn maze each year. This time around it’s a tribute to the United States.
The farm opens for regular business Saturday, Sept. 26th and the Mississippi Peanut Festival will be held there in November.
