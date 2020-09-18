MEMA disburses more than $6 million of CARES Act funds to counties, cities

As of Friday, $6,171,912.92 had been paid out to 12 counties and five cities whose projects have been approved. Those counties and cities include Alcorn, Chickasaw, Hancock, Jones, Perry, Pike, Rankin, Scott, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tunica and Wayne counties, as well as the cities of Clinton, Oxford, Southaven, Starkville and Vicksburg.