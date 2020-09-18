MEMA disburses more than $6 million of CARES Act funds to counties, cities

PEARL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency announced Friday it has distributed more than $6 million in CARES Act funds to counties and cities as part of the COVID-19 Emergency Relief Program.
In August, MEMA was allocated $70 million in CARES Act money to reimburse counties and municipalities for COVID-19 expenses.
As of Friday, $6,171,912.92 had been paid out to 12 counties and five cities whose projects have been approved. Those counties and cities include Alcorn, Chickasaw, Hancock, Jones, Perry, Pike, Rankin, Scott, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tunica and Wayne counties, as well as the cities of Clinton, Oxford, Southaven, Starkville and Vicksburg.
Counties and municipalities must apply and be approved by MEMA for projects to be reimbursed. Currently, MEMA has received 148 applications and approved approximately $8 million in reimbursements.
The deadline to apply for reimbursement is Oct. 15, and MEMA encourages county and city governments to apply before then.
