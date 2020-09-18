Jones County students witness state representative take oath of office

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Northeast Jones High School students received a unique civics lesson Friday as they witnessed Rep. Robin Robinson take the oath of office in Jones County.
Robsinson won a special election for House District 88 in June and was sworn in on Aug. 10 in Jackson, but she chose to have a swearing in ceremony in her home district as well.
House Speaker Philip Gunn attended and swore Robinson in before the very students she represents.
“It’s a unique opportunity to come into the district where the representative lives and swear them in in front of their home people," Gunn said. "It generates a lot of excitement.”
Robinson spoke directly to the students about taking the oath and her elected role.
“It means so much to me for the Speaker Gunn to come to Jones County for the swearing in," Robinson said. "It allowed students most importantly to see the process, we had students from history classes, government classes here, and they were able to see firsthand what happens when a representative takes an oath of office.”
Gunn said it was a great learning opportunity for students.
“I think the students were very interested in what was going on, understanding that the representative, this person we swore in today, is going to Jackson the speak on their behalf," Gunn said. "We were able to touch on that a little bit with the students and explain to them just how important this is.”
Robinson said it is a dream come true to represent the people of District 88.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.