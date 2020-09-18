Hyde-Smith optimistic on CFAP 2 benefits for Miss. agriculuture producers

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDAM) - U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith said Friday she believes a second round of aid from the U.S. Department of Agriculture will benefit Mississippi agriculture producers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
President Donald Trump and Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue announced that $14 billion in a second round of Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP 2) direct payments will be available for row crops, livestock, specialty crops, dairy, aquaculture and other commodities.
Farmers and ranchers may submit applications with their local Farm Service Agency from Sept. 21 to Dec. 11.
“The Coronavirus Food Assistance Program has helped Mississippi farmers and ranchers absorb marketing costs and losses associated with coronavirus disruptions,” Hyde-Smith said in a news release. “I hope more will apply for and benefit from CFAP 2.”
Since serving on the Senate Agriculture Committee and Senate Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee, Hyde-Smith has strongly supported CFAP’s creation as a part of the CARES Act, along with other benefits in the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.
Almost $9.4 billion in initial CFAP payments have been made, with more than $101.5 million in payments given to producers in the state, mainly row crop and livestock.
“President Trump and Secretary Perdue understand that the health of the American people and our economy rely on a healthy agricultural sector, and this additional infusion of aid will help farming and ranching operations survive this national crisis,” Hyde-Smith said.
Visit farmers.gov/cfap for more information.
