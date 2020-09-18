‘Great American Duck Derby’ set for Saturday morning

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Excel by 5 organization in Petal is hosting its second annual ‘Great American Duck Derby’ this Saturday.
“The ducks will race as hard as they can all the way down to this area. We’ll have a seine across kind of like a finish line," said Leahne Lightsey with Excel by 5.
More than 2,000 plastic ducks will be poured into the Leaf River from the East Hardy Street Bridge to kick off the derby.
“I think ducks off the bridge and ducks in general, when I see a little plastic duck or a rubber duck, I think of children,” said Lightsey. "I think it goes hand in hand with Excel by 5 is all about. "
The derby is a fundraiser the organization started to help raise money to build an infant park at Hinton Park in Petal.
“We are starting to educate our children from the time they can crawl on the ground here in Petal with a state of the art infant/toddler playground that has been specially designed so that moms have some why to bring their children to a safe environment and have them explore, discover and learn about this great world of ours," said Petal Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Valerie Wilson.
The ducks hit the water at 9:00 a.m. Saturday morning.
The first place winner will get $2,000, second place will get $1,000 and third place gets $500.
