Fall-like weather expected for Friday night football

We’re starting off this morning with partly cloudy skies and temps in the low 70s. Today will be nice with increasing clouds and highs in the mid-80s. A cold front will slide through today, bringing us lower humidity. It will feel a little bit like fall this evening for those high school football games. Temperatures will be in the 70s with low humidity. Overnight lows will be in the mid-60s.
This weekend will be nice despite mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low 80s for both Saturday and Sunday. Overnight lows will be in the low 60s.
The fall-like weather will stick around for early next week with highs in the low 80s.
