Downtown Hattiesburg to launch ‘Get Out and Get Downtown’ campaign

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Downtown Hattiesburg Association is encouraging residents to visit downtown with the launch of its “Get Out and Get Downtown” campaign.
Downtown Hattiesburg Executive Director Andrea Saffle said events are being planned for the community to attend.
“We’re planning a campaign, getting ready to launch the first of October called 'Get Out and Get Downtown," Saffle said. "So, this is a whole campaign talking about how you can get out, and what the things are that you can do in downtown.
Many people have been stuck inside as the COVID-19 pandemic forced business closures and event cancellations, but with cases now dropping and restrictions loosening in Mississippi, many businesses are now back open.
Here are a few events you can look forward to.
“We’ve got live music events coming up," Saffle said. "We’ve got great restaurants, we’ve got taste and sip events, from culinary crawls, but also some date night activities or just a night out in the town. [The] type of activities where there’s some collaborative things with Twin Forks Wine and Provisions and stores like Main Street Books.”
As you get ready to come to the Hattiesburg area, here’s what the Downtown Hattiesburg wants you to know.
“We want the entire city of Hattiesburg to understand that downtown is their hometown and it is a great place to come visit," Saffle said. "It is a destination. We want people to know that we do require you to wear masks whether you are coming to the farmers market, whether you are coming and shopping or taking a class.”
Hattiesburg Ballroom & Beyond will start their pop-up classes in the park every other Saturday in October.
Main Street Books is adding a wildflower gallery and market where local artists can come and showcase their art starting at the end of September.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines will be in place at all downtown events.
You can follow updates from Downtown Hattiesburg at its Facebook page.
