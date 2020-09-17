Tim’s Two Cents podcast with Southern Miss AD Jeremy McClain

By Tim Doherty | September 17, 2020 at 5:19 PM CDT - Updated September 17 at 5:19 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On this week’s episode of Tim’s Two Cents, sports director Taylor Curet and reporter Tim Doherty interview University of Southern Mississippi Athletic Director Jeremy McClain.

The Zoom interview took place on Sept. 9, two days after the resignation of head football coach Jay Hopson and the appointment of co-offensive coordinator/receivers coach Scotty Walden as interim head football coach.

McClain talked about the Labor Day weekend conversations with Hopson, his selection of Walden as interim coach and the traits that will guide him when naming the permanent head coach.

