ReSkill MS helping Mississippians get career job training through CARES ACT funds

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A program passed by the state legislature in July is now helping Mississippians receive career-training.
ReSkill Mississippi is a program funded by CARES ACT money appropriated through Mississippi House Bill 1795 that helps people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic get career training for high-demand jobs through non-credit courses in state community colleges.
“The ReSkill MS program is designed to connect Mississippians with training opportunities that lead to jobs now, that lead to career pathways and to help get them into those in demand careers that are still hiring despite the COVID pandemic," said Rebecca Brown, dean of Workforce and Community Development at Pearl River Community College.
PRCC received $2.2 million of CARES Act funds for this program, 10% of which will be used to help people financially take the next step toward their career goal.
“What this program is doing is allowing us to alleviate that financial barrier through tuition vouchers," Brown said. "So, where you had a program that might cost a few hundred dollars for somebody who’s paying a light bill, struggling to pay for groceries each month. that can make the final decision for them on whether or not to actually take that step now and get closer to the job they’re looking for.”
In the last month, 100 people have enrolled in short-term workforce training programs at PRCC involved with ReSkill MS.
Some of those courses include manufacturing, CNA and electrical skills.
“If you go to reskillms.org, we’re going to get your contact information, we’re going to call you and we’re going to step you through the options and let you know what’s out there that may align with your own interests, abilities and what jobs there are locally," Brown said.
The ReSkill MS funds expire Dec. 31, 2020. Those interested are strongly encouraged to reach out as soon as possible before the deadline.
“Local Pine Belt residents who are interested in doing training, contact us now so they can find out about what’s available and can go through the steps to enroll in that training as soon as possible,” Brown said.
New equipment for the training courses will also be purchased with the grant money.
People who live in Forrest, Lamar, Marion, Jefferson Davis, Pearl River and Hancock counties can apply for the ReSkill program through PRCC online.
