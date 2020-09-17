Pine Belt power companies assist in Hurricane Sally relief efforts

“Just a few days ago, Southern Pine was preparing for Hurricane Sally to make landfall on the Louisiana/Mississippi coast which would’ve directly impacted our area. We were spared this time, but the day will come again when we may need help from our sister cooperatives in the wake of a major storm,” said Lewis. “In the meantime, we are always glad for the opportunity to send crews and share our resources with other cooperatives in need of assistance, and we’re grateful to be a part of a community of cooperatives that come together to assist each other in times of need.”