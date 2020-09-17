Mississippi house candidate facing felony charge in Forrest County

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A candidate for a seat in the Mississippi House of Representatives is facing a charge of felony cyber stalking in Forrest County.
David Wayne Morgan was arrested by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation on Aug. 31 and bonded out of the Forrest County Jail after a judge set his bond at $30,000 two days later.
Morgan, 49, is a candidate in a special election that will be held Nov. 3 to fill the District 87 seat in the state house of representatives. Secretary of State Michael Watson confirmed Morgan is still a candidate in the election.
According to Mississippi law, anyone convicted of a felony, bribery, perjury or other crime punishable by a minimum of one year in prison cannot run for elected office.
Matthew Conoly and Joseph “Bubba” Tubb are the other candidates qualified for the special election.
The District 87 seat became vacant when William Andrews III resigned from the position on Mar. 31. Andrews, who was a judge in Lamar County, won the District 87 seat in the general election on Nov. 5, 2019.
Gov. Tate Reeves scheduled the special election for Nov. 3 in April.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.