Military Order of the Cootie celebrates 100th anniversary at State Veterans Home

Members of Pup Tent Seven of the Military Order of the Cootie celebrate the 100th anniversary of their organization at the State Veterans Home in Collins Thursday. (Source: WDAM)
By Charles Herrington | September 17, 2020 at 6:57 PM CDT - Updated September 17 at 6:57 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A group of Hattiesburg-area veterans celebrated a special anniversary Thursday afternoon at the State Veterans Home in Collins.

Members of VFW Post 3036 hosted a 100th birthday party for the Military Order of the Cootie.

That’s an honor society within the VFW that reaches out to veterans in nursing homes and hospitals.

It was founded on Sept. 17, 1920 in Washington, D.C.

During Thursday’s celebration, cupcakes and ice cream were delivered to residents at the facility.

VFW members could not visit with them in person because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

