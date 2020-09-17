Military Order of the Cootie celebrates 100th anniversary at State Veterans Home

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A group of Hattiesburg-area veterans celebrated a special anniversary Thursday afternoon at the State Veterans Home in Collins.
Members of VFW Post 3036 hosted a 100th birthday party for the Military Order of the Cootie.
That’s an honor society within the VFW that reaches out to veterans in nursing homes and hospitals.
It was founded on Sept. 17, 1920 in Washington, D.C.
During Thursday’s celebration, cupcakes and ice cream were delivered to residents at the facility.
VFW members could not visit with them in person because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
