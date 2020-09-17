Managable conditions with partly cloudy skies

We’re starting off this morning with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 70s. Today will be nicer with partly cloudy skies cloudy and highs in the upper 80s. Temperatures will cool down into the 70s this evening. Overnight lows will be in the low 70s.
Friday and this weekend will be nice with a few clouds. Highs will be in the mid-80s. This weekend will be great! A front will swing through, bringing us low humidity and cooler temperatures. Highs this weekend will be in the low 80s with lows in the mid 69s.
The start of next week is looking dry with highs in the low 80s.
