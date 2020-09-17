Longleaf Trace to make bridge repairs

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Longleaf Trace will see a few upgrades thanks to some state dollars.
Some of the bridges along the Longleaf Trace are getting repairs as part of the Rails to Trails project. Officials say seven wooden bridges from Sumrall to Prentiss will be repaired. They say Longleaf Trace is 20 years old, and the bridges are original to the railroad line.
State Senator Joey Fillingane, (R)- District 41, helped get the funds for the project. He explains how much money there is, and how it will be used.
“We passed the BP Settlement Fund Bill and of those monies that we had available, I was able to get $500,000 of those monies for the Longleaf Trace Rails to Trails project,” said Fillingane. “They’re going to take this $500,000, fix all the bridges that are deficient right now along the Longleaf Trace, and then with whatever money is left and whatever money we can get them in the future, they’re going to try and repave.”
Fillingane says the bridge repairs are estimated to cost about $400,000. The remaining $100,000 will be used to start repaving. However, he says the repaving project will cost roughly $1 million dollars, so more funding will be needed.
Longleaf Trace officials say they are taking bids starting Oct. 22nd, and hope to begin work in early November.
Meanwhile, the COVID-19 pandemic is causing an increase in the number of people using the trails.
“Our bicycle rental revenue has increased since the pandemic,” said Longleaf Trace Executive Director Mary Scruggs. “You had children out of school and parents going out and doing things. Some of them didn’t take family vacations this year and they want to get out of the house and the trace was a great way for them to do so and be able to practice social distancing and getting outside and enjoying the scenery and the good outdoors.”
Longleaf Trace is 44 miles long. It starts at Main Street in Hattiesburg and goes to Prentiss. It allows walking, running, biking, skateboarding. Golf carts can be used on the trail by permit only.
