Jimmy Smith makes list of NFL Hall of Fame nominees

CANTON, Ohio (WDAM) - Former Jackson State University standout receiver Jimmy Smith was one of 130 nominees for the National Football League Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021.
Smith played 13 season in the NFL, primarily with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He piled up 12,287 yards and 67 touchdowns on 862 receptions over 171 career games.
Smith, who retired in 2006, boasted seven consecutive, 1,000-yard receiving seasons.
At JSU, Smith hauled in 70 passes for 2,073 yards and 16 touchdowns. He starred at Jackson Callaway High School.
Smith was joined on the 2021 ballot by two others with Mississippi ties, including quarterback Steve McNair (Mt. Olive High School/Alcorn State University) and linebacker Patrick Willis (University of Mississippi).
The 130-person list will be reduced to 25 semifinalists in November and 15 finalists in January.
The Hall of Fame’s 48-member selection committee meets the day before the Super Bowl to further narrow the list to 10 and then five with 80 percent approval required.
The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 will be revealed during “NFL Honors” the night before Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Fla.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.