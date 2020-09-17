Hattiesburg senior living facility hosts ‘A Day at the Fair’ for residents

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Claiborne in Hattiesburg hosted a “Day at the Fair” on Thursday at its senior living facility located on Whispering Pine Boulevard.
The staff at the facility hosted the event giving the residents an opportunity to enjoy being outside and be kids all over again.
Those who attended were treated to cotton candy, lemonade and prizes at the various booths.
One of the more popular attractions was the dunking booth, which featured employees who were constantly getting soaked.
Edyth Baer has been living at The Claiborne for five years, and she says they are always keeping everyone involved in various activities and the fair is a welcomed addition to events they added this year.
“They have something for everyone to do, if you’re interested in it and there are many different interests here," she said. "And I think it was something different for them to do have and they’ve never had one in the five-years I’ve been here, and so I wanted to see what they were doing and what it was all about and it is just like a county fair.”
Next month, The Claiborne will be hosting a Halloween costume contest for the residents living there.
