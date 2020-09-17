Gulf Shores, Orange Beach closed to visitors for at least 10 days

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WSFA) - The impact of Hurricane Sally means visitors will not be allowed back into doth Alabama’s coastal region for a while.
Gulf Shores, Orange Beach and the area of Fort Morgan are closed to visitors for at least 10 days.
Also, there is a countywide curfew in effect from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. until further notice.
According to the city of Gulf Shores, the W.C. Holmes Bridge, located on Highway 59 crossing the Intracoastal Waterway, will remain closed for entry into Gulf Shores until further notice, except for residents and property owners with a valid hurricane reentry pass.
In Orange Beach, the Foley Beach Express toll bridge and Perdido Pass bridge in Orange Beach are also closed for entry to the island until further notice except for residents with valid hurricane reentry passes and workers who can provide proof of employment via work identification or pay stub.
Visitors currently in the area can depart the island heading north via either the W. C. Holmes or Foley Beach Express bridges.
Anyone with existing reservations to arrive before Sept. 26 should contact their hotel or rental company to find out storm cancellation and rebooking policies.
“We have been in constant communication with both local cities and the county emergency management agency, and regret that Fort Morgan, Gulf Shores, and Orange Beach areas of our beach community received significant damage from Hurricane Sally,” said Herb Malone, president and CEO for Gulf Shores & Orange Beach Tourism. “Our hearts go out to everyone affected locally and in the other impacted Gulf Coast states. In times like these, our community has always come together and rebounded, and this time is no different.”
Gulf Shores & Orange Beach Tourism says conditions remain hazardous with major flooding, extensive power outages, structural damage, wide-range beach erosion and fallen trees. Many roads remain closed or impassable.
“We appreciate the many comments and inquiries from visitors who love the Alabama Gulf Coast and ask for their patience as we work to clean up and return the area to full health and capacity,” said Malone. “It is imperative as we continue assessing damage and try to get power restored that visitors please avoid coming to our area for at least the next 10 days.”
Click here for updates regarding the aftermath of Hurricane Sally, including area closings and community alerts.
“Officials are working to assess the damage to ensure the area is safe before welcoming back guests,” said Malone. “Our loyal guests have always showed an overflow of support for these beach communities, and we are incredibly appreciative for their continued enthusiasm toward our area.”
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.